Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives investigating a fight on a Twickenham train where a man was stabbed multiple times have released CCTV footage of the incident as they look to identify someone.

Shortly before midnight on February 18, a large fight erupted on board a South Western Railways service travelling between Twickenham and Strawberry Hill.

During the fight, a man produced a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times and he also sprayed a noxious substance at the victim. The fight ended when the train arrived at Strawberry Hill station.

Paramedics and police attended and the victim was taken to hospital but thankfully his injuries were not life threatening.

Since this incident, officers have been unable to trace the man responsible for the stabbing.

CCTV has been released of the incident and British Transport Police (BTP) have highlighted a man who was on the train that they wish to identify and speak to.

(Image: BTP)





Detective Sergeant Michael Blakeburn from BTP , said: “This was an extremely violent fight and the victim in this case was lucky not to sustain any life threatening injuries.



“I am looking to hear from anyone who can help us identify the man responsible for this shocking violence. If you know who he is then please get in touch with us as soon as possible.



“We will not tolerate violence of this kind on the railway network and we are working hard to investigate.

"Thankfully, incidents such as this are incredibly rare and we police a CCTV rich environment which provides us with invaluable evidence in prosecuting offenders.”





Anyone with information should contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 619 of 18/02/2018.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.