A disproportionate number of victims of child sexual exploitation in Hounslow are Polish or from other Eastern European countries a council report reveals.

The report, which was presented before the council's health and wellbeing board on Monday (July 16), highlights the worrying trend which mostly affects first generation immigrants.

According to children's charity the NSPCC, child sexual exploitation, or CSE, can happen when young people may be tricked into believing they're in a loving, consensual relationship when they are really being abused or exploited.

Some children and young people are also trafficked into or within the UK for the purpose of sexual exploitation and it can also happen to young people in gangs.

Victims might be invited to parties and given drugs and alcohol. They may also be groomed and exploited online.

Multi-agency groups working with Hounslow Council to tackle the problem, say they are trying to raise awareness of CSE within the Polish and other Eastern European communities and provide greater support for victims.

Councillor Tom Bruce, cabinet member for education, children and youth services, said: “The council has proactively identified emerging patterns and identified a very small but disproportionate number of young people from Eastern European heritage who are at risk of CSE. Ethnic disproportionately is a national trend within CSE, however the communities most affected change in accordance to demographics.

“As an ongoing multi-agency action, the Multi Agency Sexual Exploitation (MASE) team is engaging with a Polish community leader to raise awareness around CSE within the community."

He added: “We recognise CSE as a crime and the abuse of children and all partners are committed to tackle CSE in whichever communities it is found, irrespective of race, ethnic or religious background.

“Our intervention will always continue to be formed by the analysis of the borough’s child sexual exploitation profile, ensuring that all patterns and trends relevant to CSE within the borough are actively addressed, implemented and monitored to protect and promote and deliver good outcomes for children and young people.”

At present the majority of CSE victims receiving support in the borough are between 13 and 15 years old which is in line with patterns across the UK.

The majority of victims in the borough are female but all of the perpetrators linked to cases the council knows about in the borough are men.

The statistics are made more concerning given the fact the NSPCC says children from minority ethnic backgrounds are likely to be under-represented in statistics because of barriers to reporting and accessing services.

An NSPCC spokesperson said: "No community is immune from CSE. It can happen to any child regardless of race or background and it is often carried out by highly manipulative individuals.

"To prevent CSE and keep children safe, it is vital that we raise public and professional awareness, teach children and young people about healthy relationships, make people aware of how to report concerns, and identify and prosecute perpetrators."

What are the signs a child is a victim?

Ealing Council put together this list of some of the signs to look out for:

*Unexplained gifts

*Unaffordable new things (clothes, mobile phones)

*Drug use, alcohol abuse

*Physical injuries

*Going missing from care/home, running away, homelessness

*Disengagement with school, not in school, truancy, exclusion

*Repeat sexually transmitted infections; in girls repeat pregnancy, terminations , miscarriage

*Inappropriate sexual behaviour or knowledge that is outside of what’s expected developmentally

*Sexually risk taking behaviour

*Association with older men or older boyfriends



*Hanging out with groups of older people, antisocial groups, other vulnerable peers

*Unexplained changes in behaviour or personality (chaotic, aggressive, sexual)

*Involved in abusive relationships, intimidated and fearful of certain people or

situations

*Contact with known perpetrators

*Self-harming, suicide attempts, overdosing, eating disorders

*Injuries from physical assault, physical restraint, sexual assault

*Getting into/out of different cars

*Seen at known places of concern

*Moving around the country, appearing in new towns or cities, not knowing where they are

*Gang fights, gang membership

*Engagement in offending, criminal activity

*Police involvement, police records

*Evidence of sexual bullying and/or vulnerability through the internet and/or social networking sites

*Estranged from their family, professional network or support

Who should I contact if I'm concerned?

If you think a child is in immediate danger, call 999.

If you are concerned a child may be a victim of child sex exploitation, you should contact your local council's social services team.

Ealing: 020 8825 5588

Hounslow: 020 8583 6600 option 2

Hillingdon: 01895 556644