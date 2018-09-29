Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The public has been warned to stay away from a 29-year-old man who has gone missing from Ealing hospital.

Gurveer Singh was receiving treatment at Ealing hospital but left at about 11.05am today (September 29).

He needs medical treatment for his illness and police are warning everyone to stay away from him because of the nature of his condition.

He is 5ft 7ins and of slim build. When last seen, he was wearing a black hooded jacket and jeans.

Gurveer is not a threat to anyone's safety and isn't considered violent. However, his condition is contagious, police said, although they did not provide any more details on the illness.

Police are circulating his picture and calling on the public to keep their eyes peeled for him and contact police immediately.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police via 101 quoting 3727/29Sep. If seen, call the London Ambulance Service or police via 999.