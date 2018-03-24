The video will start in 8 Cancel

A candle safety warning has been issued after flames destroyed part of a property in Harrow .

London Fire Brigade is urging people to not leave candles unattended following the blaze at a property in Christchurch Avenue on Thursday (March 22).

The occupant of the property was woken by a smoke alarm sounding and left the building before calling firefighters.

LFB say a man was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation.

The Brigade's fire investigators believe the fire was accidental and caused by an unattended candle on a religious shrine.

(Image: LFB)

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "Candles, incense and oil burners are one of the biggest causes of fire within homes. Always keep an eye on these items to keep you and your home safe.

LFB's top candle safety tips Always use a heat resistant holder on a stable surface, which won't be knocked over

Tea lights can melt through plastic surfaces like a TV or bath

Keep these items away from materials that may catch fire such as curtains, furniture, clothes and hair

Make sure you put out any candles, incense and oil burners when you leave the room and especially before bed

Keep out of reach of children and pets

"It is also vitally important to ensure you have working smoke alarms in your property. Fortunately, this house was fitted with working smoke alarms which raised the alarm and alerted the occupant to the fire but there could have been a very different outcome if there was no smoke detection."

The ground floor of the property was destroyed by fire, with part of the first floor also damaged.

Four engines and 21 firefighters from Stanmore, Harrow and Wembley were called to the scene at 9.35am, and had the flames under control at 10.24am.

