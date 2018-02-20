The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The search is on for a wanted man who is “on the run” after being recalled to prison.

On Monday (February 19), officers from Metropolitan Police appealed for anyone with information about Dieuzon Salamao's whereabouts to come forward.

The west London resident is wanted by police in Hounslow after being recalled to prison.

According to a police spokesman, Mr Salamao is now “on the run” and is “wanted”.

The spokesman said on Twitter: “He's on the run! Can you help us find Dieuzon Salamao?

“He is wanted as he has been recalled to prison. Do you know where he is?”

(Image: Met Police)

If you have information about Mr Salamao's whereabouts, you can call Hounslow Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference EWMS 02RC/603957.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .