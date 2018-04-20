The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man who has been wanted by police for three years has appeared in court after allegedly crashing a stolen motorbike during a pursuit in Hounslow.

Marcus Opku, 24, who police said was wanted on recall to prison since 2015, allegedly “crashed a stolen motorcycle” in King Street following a pursuit on Wednesday (April 18).

The 24-year-old, from Ashley Road, Croydon, appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Friday (April 20) charged with possession of an offensive weapon and taking and driving away.

He was also charged with dangerous driving and driving with no insurance.

After appearing in Uxbridge Magistrates' Court, Opku was remanded in custody ahead of his appearance at Isleworth Crown Court on May 18 at 10am.

Hounslow police said: “Male who was wanted on a recall to prison since 2015 has been locked up by Crime Squad after crashing a motorcycle in King Street following a pursuit.

Tweeting with #JailNoBail and #OpHoneyBadger, the spokesman added: “[He was] charged with a variety of offences including possession of an offensive weapon.”