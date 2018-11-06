Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of homes could be built in an Earlsfield industrial estate if the council agrees to developers’ plans.

Riverside Business Park, off Garratt Lane, would be redeveloped to improve the space for businesses, but plans also include building 353 homes in blocks up to 14 storeys high.

All existing buildings would be demolished to make way for the new ones.

The site was formerly home to the Airfix and Columbia Gramophone factories, and currently includes London’s biggest trampoline park.

Site owners Workspace Management Ltd want to restore access to King George’s Park, which sits on the other side of the River Wandle and is currently hard to get to from Earlsfield.

The homes would be built just short of the riverside in order to create a path along the bank.

Industrial buildings would make up the rest of the site on the side closer to Garratt Lane.

Plans include 35 per cent of all habitable rooms being classed as "affordable" - it is not immediately clear what the percentage would be in terms of the numbers of homes.

Several public comments have been submitted to Wandsworth Council, all objecting to the plans.

The most common issue people have is the height of the largest building.

One reads: "We are pleased that this area is being redeveloped but we have huge concerns regarding a 14-storey tower block being erected.

"It’s completely unnecessary and not in keeping with the area at all. You look within a mile radius and the largest developments are five to seven storeys maximum.

“Only when you get to Southside [a large development in Wandsworth] do you see these tower blocks and they’re such an eyesore."

Another objector even argues the closure of Flip Out (the trampoline park) could lead to stabbings, with children and teenagers left with less to do after school.

In their application, Workspace has tried to justify the height of the 14-storey tower block, calling it a landmark building that will help people find their way to the park, and the nearby footbridge - marking the “historical intersection” between Wandsworth, Earlsfield and the park.

The document reads: "This is an important moment along the river edge and the tallest building in the proposal is specifically set higher than the surrounding buildings and has a different architectural treatment to highlight the prominence of this point both from the river and from Garratt Lane."