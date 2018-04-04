The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has been released from police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder following a stabbing in Wandsworth.

A 21-year-old man was released with no further action to be taken against him on Sunday (April 1) after his earlier arrest, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Emergency services were called to reports of an injured male in the early hours of Sunday morning.

They found a 20-year-old man stabbed in Ellerton Road at 1.10am just minutes after he left a bar in Garratt Lane. He was sadly pronounced dead at 1.55am.

A murder investigation into the fatal attack was launched by the Metropolitan Police's Homicide and Major Crime Command unit.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell said: "Sadly, another family has been left devastated with the tragic death of a young man from an act of violence. We are appealing to anyone who was in the area to come forward.

"We know that the victim left a bar in Garratt Lane, SW18 at 1.05am and then seven minutes later he was found on Ellerton Road at the junction with Burntwood Lane.

"Did you see any vehicles or people acting suspiciously in this area at around 1.10am? Any information you hold, no matter how small, could prove vital to our investigation."

Next of kin have been informed and formal identification is due to take place.

A post-mortem examination will also take place shortly.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact the incident room on 020 8721 4054, or call 101 quoting CAD 487/01 April. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

