A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Wandsworth over the weekend.

Billy Botton, of Deeside Road, Wandsworth, was arrested on Monday (April 2) in connection with a knife attack in Ellerton Road on Sunday (April 1).

The 24-year-old was charged with murder the day after his arrest, on Tuesday (April 3).

He has been remanded in custody and was due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (April 4).

In the early hours of Sunday, emergency services found a 20-year-old man suffering serious stab wounds just minutes after he had left a bar in Garratt Lane.

He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene at 1.55am.

Next of kin have been informed and formal identification is due to take place.

A post-mortem examination will also be held.

The Metropolitan Police's Homicide and Major Crime Command launched a murder investigation into the fatal attack.

Previously, a 21-year-old man was also arrested but released with no further action by the force.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact the incident room on 020 8721 4054, or call 101 quoting CAD 487/01 April. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

