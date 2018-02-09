The video will start in 8 Cancel

An elderly woman is recovering in hospital after a car crash left her with serious leg injuries.

The pedestrian, in her 80s, was involved in a collision with a vehicle on the junction of Merton Road and Lebanon Gardens in Wandsworth, near East Putney .

Police were called to the scene of the crash at around 8.43pm on Wednesday (January 7) to reports of a car colliding with a pedestrian.

Paramedics from London Ambulance Service attended the scene and rushed the woman to a south London hospital.

She remains in hospital in a stable condition but has suffered serious leg injuries.

The man who was driving the vehicle stopped at the scene and assisted police. He was not arrested.

Detectives from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating the incident and would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit based at Merton on 020 8543 5157 or via @MetCC.

