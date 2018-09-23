The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 19-year-old boy has died in hospital after being shot in a street in Walthamstow.

The young man was shot in Vallentin Road at around 11pm on Saturday night (September 22). His friends immediately took him to a north east London hospital for treatment, but he was pronounced dead by 11.38pm.

Police had been called to the scene at 11pm, but were not able t make any arrests at the scene.

They believe they know the identity of the victim, however have chosen not to formally identify the teenager at this stage, until the next of kin can be informed.

(Image: Met Police)

A post-mortem examination will also be carried out in "due course".

Metropolitan Police says that it is making enquiries and that any witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting CAD 7639sep22.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the website.