A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was shot dead in a drive-by shooting in Walthamstow.

The 19-year-old was shot at from a car in Vallentin Road at around 11pm on Saturday night (September 22).

His friends immediately drove him to a north east London hospital for treatment but he was pronounced dead by 11.38pm.

The victim’s family have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course, a Metropolitan Police spokesman said.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating and a 23-year-old man was arrested on Sunday (September 23) on suspicion of murder.

He was taken to an East London police station for questioning and has since been released under investigation.





The Met's DCI Paul Healy said: "This was a shocking attack on a young man on a busy Saturday night."

“Were you in the area, did you see anything suspicious? We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the proximity of Shernhall Street, Wood Street, Upper Walthamstow Road or Vallentin Road, E17 between 10pm and 11pm.

"The perpetrators need to be found and the firearm taken off the streets. If you have footage related to the incident, including dash-cam footage, we need to hear from you. Equally if you were a witness and are yet to come forward, I would urge you to get in touch.

"A crime scene remains in place and police will be speaking to those in the area. Extra police will be in the area and a number of enquiries including the recovery of local CCTV footage and forensic analysis are ongoing."

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call the police incident room on 0208 358 0400. Alternatively, to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the https://crimestoppers-uk.org/. You can also tweet police via @MetCC.