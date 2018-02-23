The video will start in 8 Cancel

A vulnerable man who had been missing from Hounslow has now been found safe and well.

Metropolitan Police say that David Berry, a 37-year-old man who had not returned to his Twickenham home, has now been found "safe and well".

Police in Hounslow had launched their appeal on Thursday (February 2) but tweeted early on Friday morning that he had been found.

Metropolitan Police tweeted the good news and thanked the public for retweeting the appeal.

