The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are growing fears for a vulnerable man missing from Hounslow .

David Berry, 37, was last seen in Feltham and has not returned to his Twickenham home.

Hounslow Police launched an appeal to find Mr Berry on Thursday.

He is described as vulnerable and it is believed he may be in Hertfordshire.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Anyone who has seen Mr Berry or who may have information about his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information that could help, please call police on 101 and quote reference 18MIS007562.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .