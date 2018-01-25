The video will start in 8 Cancel

There are growing fears for an elderly man missing from Brent since Tuesday (January 23).

Arthur Daley, 86, has not been seen since Tuesday evening.

He is described as 5ft 8in tall and of slim build.

He was last seen wearing a white jumper and carrying a wooden walking stick.

Police are increasingly concerned for Mr Daley's safety and urge anyone who may have seen him to come forward.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Anyone who has seen Mr Daley or has information about his whereabouts should call Brent police on 101 and quote the reference number 1696/24JAN18.

