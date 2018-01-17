The video will start in 8 Cancel

A vulnerable elderly woman who was reported missing from Brent on Monday (January 15) has been found safe and well.

Christina Nascimento is 86-years-old and has diabetes and dementia.

She speaks little English and an appeal was launched to find her after she went missing when she was due to appear at church n Peter Avenue on Monday.

Brent police announced she had been found at around 3am on Wednesday morning (January 17).

It tweeted: "Happy to update that Christina Nascimento, 86, has now been found. Thanks for all your help with this appeal."

