The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Vue Cinema is St George's Shopping and Leisure Centre has had an application granted by Harrow council allowing it to stay open 24 hours a day.

The application also requested to extend the sale of refreshments until 5am and the cinema is licenced to serve alcohol until half past midnight.

(Image: Google Streetview)

Staff at the cinema will have to perform "regular checks" with visual aids, paying particular attention to those drinking alcohol.

Residents and other interested parties were given until August 1 to make representations about the plans.

A Harrow council spokeswoman said: "Since the consultation period for the application has passed and no representation were received, the application has been granted as sought.

"Our records show that there has been no complaints from people leaving Vue cinema relating to noise in the last 12 months."