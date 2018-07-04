Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Feltham and Heston MP Seema Malhotra says she voted in favour of Heathrow building a third runway because it’s what people in her constituency want and because it will create jobs and boost the economy.

Ms Malhotra supported the House of Commons vote which was won by 415 to 119 votes, despite Labour MPs being given a free vote on the issue and the fact her counterpart in the neighbouring Brentford and Isleworth constituency, Ruth Cadbury, voted firmly against the decision.

Ms Malhotra, who has represented the constituency since 2011, said: “I voted in favour on the basis of jobs and the economy, giving my reasons for conditional support and recognising there is still a long journey and much consultation to go."

“In my speech, I made the point that our constituency is located on the gateway from Heathrow to London. A majority in Feltham and Heston are in favour of expansion," she added.

“Every poll in recent years has shown this, and generally in the ballpark of 2:1.

“Our two main unions, Unite and GMB, have come out in support of Heathrow. London’s first airport was in our constituency, in what is now Hanworth Air Park. Tens of thousands of our residents, friends and neighbours work or have worked at the airport.

“We know our constituency has developed a diverse set of skills to serve the needs of the aviation industry and Heathrow depends on us.”

But she demanded the plans are completed under the highest levels of scrutiny when it comes to environmental impact and she said Heathrow must prove it will deliver economic benefits.

She said: “I also made it clear there is still much more reassurance from Heathrow and the Government to be done in order that any application does not fall to a legal challenge and actually delivers for the country and local communities.

“Whilst a majority of local people support Heathrow for jobs, they also want a fair deal. That’s why in March alongside local Cranford residents and councillors, I called on Heathrow to extend the Quieter Homes Initiative and our representation has been fed into the Noise Consultation.

“I believe it is a real concern that the new flight paths have yet to be published. Following my question to Ministers in Parliament it became apparent it may not happen till 2021 which frankly is not good enough.

“It is vital to keep a respite period from aircraft, a ban on night flights, ensure effective investment in public transport so there is no increase in local traffic, measures to tackle air pollution, noise pollution of schools and residents and address our climate change obligations.

“We also need a fair local deal for small businesses to get a greater share of the work at Heathrow, and a strong local fair deal for jobs and skills, working with our local council and our schools. I personally believe the proposal for an extended northern runway should also be further explored, and that Parliament needs a strong say before the DCO is finalised.

“Regardless of expansion, this is all part of Heathrow being a good neighbour and it is vital that our local voice is heard and over the next few years we will need to be clear whether the balance is still genuinely in favour of benefits rather than costs to the local community.”

Four councils including Hillingdon and a raft of MPs including Ealing’s Rupa Huq, Ruth Cadbury and Hayes and Harlington’s John McDonnell, have now launched a bid for a legal challenge to the decision, which will be heard in the High Court in due course.

Meanwhile, Heathrow has at least two years of work to go to prove the environmental and legal obligations are met before it can apply to the Government to grant a Development Consent Order. This is the special legislative consent for large infrastructure projects which includes planning permission.

The Government will have 15 months to make a decision on the runway once it receives an application for a DCO order.