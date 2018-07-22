Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A number of TV channels enjoyed by millions of Virgin customers which screen popular shows such as One Born Every Minute and Top Gear are set to disappear this weekend.

A disagreement between UKTV and Virgin Media over on-demand programming means 10 channels are being axed from Sunday (July 22).

This move will mean Virgin's four million TV customers will be left without access to hundreds of popular programmes on channels such as Dave and Alibi.

UKTV's range of channels accounts for more than 25% of the basic Virgin pay-TV package.

According to The Mirror , it's all down to a dispute between the two companies over on-demand programming, which is restricted because UKTV is owned by both Discovery and the BBC .

The BBC currently holds the rights to watch its shows on demand and sells those on to services such as Netflix. However, Virgin Media wants to get the rights alongside the broadcast channels.

What channels will be pulled from Virgin TV?

The 10 channels set to be pulled are

• Watch

• Dave

• Alibi

• Really

• Drama

• Good Food

• Home

• Yesterday

• Eden

• Gold

(Image: PA)

'Still in discussions with UKTV'

Speaking to The Mirror, chief digital entertainment officer at Virgin Media, David Bouchier, said: "From Sunday all UKTV channels and programmes will be replaced on Virgin TV.

"Virgin Media has had a long relationship with UKTV, but viewing behaviours amongst our customers are changing and we are committed to investing in the kind of programming they want to watch, whenever and however they want to watch it.

"Unfortunately, due to the restrictions put on UKTV by the BBC, UKTV is not able to provide the significant on-demand programming that we know our customers want.

“We are still in discussions with UKTV but we have already invested in an extensive collection of replacement high-quality programming for our customers to enjoy."

Virgin TV customers are now being informed of the plan to pull the channels this weekend, however the company says it will replace them with newer ones.

Darren Childs, chief executive of UKTV, said the channels will be axed if the two companies fail to reach an agreement over the distribution of channels and how much Virgin pays for access.

He said the company had made a "drastic" demand for a significant cut in UKTV fees.

Which new channels will come to Virgin TV?

Replacement channels include the Paramount Network in HD, YourTV - a new channel which is home to Bones and Body of Proof and Love Nature, which is exclusive to Virgin TV and has nature programmes such as Africa’s Wildest Horizons and Great Wild Blue.

IQTV is another channel lined up, which contains quiz shows like Mastermind and The Weakest Link.

Virgin will also be making the Premier Sports HD channel available to all TV customers initially for two months with no additional subscription required.

(Image: Getty Images)

A Virgin spokesman said: "This will mean our customers can enjoy all of the football matches from the International Champions Cup, which features the best six teams in the English Premier League and many of the top European teams.

"This weekend both Manchester City and Liverpool will face Dortmund and Bayern Munich will take on Paris Saint-Germain. Alongside the football many other gripping sporting events are available on Premier Sports – from every Pro 14 Rugby game to NHL ice hockey matches."