Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Virgin Media customers in west London have been left without broadband and internet after an apparent outage.

Parents were frustrated last night (October 15) as their children were left with a great excuse not to do homework after problems were first reported at around 4pm.

Down Detector, which tracks mentions of websites experiencing problems on social media, saw a big spike in complaints as frustrated customers took to social media.

Despite reassurances the problem would be fixed by that evening, some residents are still complaining of disruption.

Posting to a public Facebook group for the Ruislip area, one resident said she had been told by Virgin Media that "things should be back up and running by 8.40pm tonight.

However, posting just an hour ago, another resident said: "Well, it doesn't look like Virgin Media managed to do the repairs very well. No internet yet again."

Another reported: "Just phoned up and asked for an update and they will refund me £2 for the inconvenience!"

Customers can check for faults using the Virgin Media website .

Last night, a Virgin Media spokesperson said: “We are aware of a power issue impacting our services for customers in some parts of London - this is not a nationwide issue.

"Engineers are on-site and are working to restore services as quickly as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”