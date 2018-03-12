The video will start in 8 Cancel

A shoplifter who violently stabbed three police officers with a needle outside Iceland in Hounslow High Street has been jailed.

Raymond Carlton, of Chamberlain Walk, in Feltham , violently struggled with security staff outside the store after an attempt to shoplift on April 7, 2017.

Police arrived at the scene and rushed to aid the security officers but the 37-year-old continued to fight aggressively.

(Image: HounslowMPS)

As the officers went to detain Carlton they were stabbed with a syringe needle which had been in his hand.

Carlton was found guilty of three counts of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

He was sentenced to nine years in prison at Isleworth Crown Court.

Following the incident, the police officers were given a course of treatment for their injuries.

