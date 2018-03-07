The video will start in 8 Cancel

A string of burglaries - some violent - "specifically targeting" Asian gold are being linked by police.

In the latest incident, on Monday evening (March 5), a group of men forced their way into a property and threatened the occupants with violence.

They then took jewellery and cash from the house in Snakey Lane, Hounslow, at 10.45pm.

Police say the incident is being linked for four others in the borough in the past three weeks, where suspects have targeted Asian gold jewellery.

Of particular interest to the investigation is a silver Audi, police say.

"Our investigation into these incidents is ongoing, we have been carrying out house-to-house enquiries and examining any possible CCTV footage in the area," said Detective Sergeant Bains, of Hounslow CID.

“I am now appealing to any witnesses or anyone with any information that can assist out investigation to contact Hounslow Police.



“We believe the addresses may have been specifically targeted and I would like to reassure the community that we are making every effort to locate the offenders involved.

"I urge residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour or vehicles to police calling 999."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hounslow Police calling 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org .

