The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Harrow Council video has revealed the enormous amount of fly-tipping removed from the streets of the borough every single night.

Between 80 to 100 fly-tips reported to the council each day - including dumps of fridges, sofas and chairs to building material, and unwanted clothes strewn on the streets - costing the taxpayer more than £400,000.

The council's "Night Rider" video shows a night in the life of Harrow's Clean Team workers, who receive a list of reported fly-tips before heading around the borough 'on a mission'.

Councillor Graham Henson, cabinet member for environment, said: "Residents are sick of the disgusting fly-tipping happening in our borough we are doing something about this to make Harrow clean.

"We’re not just clearing fly-tips during the day, but we have a special team out throughout the night and into the early hours.

"It’s our night riders who make sure streets are looking spotless before residents wake up in the morning."

(Image: Harrow Council)

The service has not gone unnoticed by eagle-eyed Harrow residents who stay up some nights.

Cllr Henson added: "It’s great to see how much they appreciate this service - they come out of their homes or shout out their windows to say thanks to the crew in the middle of night.

"It’s not an easy job, but our night riders do it with dedication and our residents love to see their streets clean and filth free."

In the last year alone, it cost the council £438,976 to clear up fly-tips.

Residents are advised: if you see it, report it here.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!