A CCTV appeal has been launched after a man wielding a large knife robbed a shop in Coldharbour Lane, Hayes .

Metropolitan Police detectives from Hillingdon CID are appealing for help after the man threatened shopkeepers with the knife and took "a quantity" of cash from the convenience store.

Police have released footage showing a suspect in their robbery investigation, who had his face covered with a striped scarf.

A man waited for another customer to leave the store before he approached the staff, brandishing a large knife.

He stole the cash and then made off down Coldharbour Lane before turning left into Minet Drive.

The suspect seen in the footage was wearing a black hooded jacket and "distinctive" green trousers.

Anyone with information is asked to call officers via 101 quoting reference 2368/18May or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.