A police cordon remains in place on Feltham after a double stabbing at a home on the Oriel estate.

A one-year-old baby boy was fighting for his life on Monday night (June 4) and a woman in her 30s was also in hospital, her injuries were described as not life-threatening, after the attack.

Police were called at Swinfield Close at 7.12pm on Monday, June 4 to reports of concerns for the welfare of the occupants.

The Metropolitan Police are yet to give an update on their conditions on Tuesday morning (June 5).

A huge manhunt is taking place on the Oriel Estate, between Feltham and Hanworth, for the suspected attacker.

The estate was reportedly placed in lockdown, with residents being told to stay inside and lock their doors.

London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended.

Photos taken from the scene on Tuesday morning (June 5) show police cordons remain in place across the estate and homes in Swinfield Close.

Blood was visible on the wall inside of the homes on the estate.

Police are yet to release details of the man they are looking for.

On Monday night a Met Police spokesman said enquiries were under way to trace a man who was known to reside at the address.

“Work continues to establish the circumstances of the incident but at this early stage it is believed the parties involved were known to each other," he said.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hounslow Police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6981/4June.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.