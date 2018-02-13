The video will start in 8 Cancel

This heartwarming footage of a Met Police officer swapping his hat with a young boy will make your day.

The adorable moment was caught on camera while four-year-old Archie Wise visited the gates of Buckingham Palace with his family.

Footage shows the minutes after young Archie met his role model - as he was wearing a plastic police helmet.

Having only just started school at Saint Andrews C.O.E in Crawley, his mother Trudie Scanlon spoke of her son's dreams of becoming a police officer.

“We live in Crawley and decided to visit London for a half term treat," his mother said.

"Archie has always loved police officers and soldiers so we decided to take him to watch the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace.”

“He’s always wanted to be a police officer and he’d been wearing his plastic police helmet all day.”

“We were watching the guards when suddenly Archie asked if he could have a picture with the police officers.

"So I took him over to the barrier and put him in front of where the officers where standing when an officer came over and asked would Archie like to have a picture with him.

"The officer told Archie he’d only take the picture under one condition, they had to swap hats - so that Archie was wearing his real hat and the officer was wearing the imitation one.

"The police officer was just amazing with him and I was really shocked as a parent they’d do that.

"I can’t describe how much it made his little day."

Archie's mother also said how grateful she was that the officer had taken the time to take the precious photo.

