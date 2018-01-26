Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new entrance and enlarged south ticket hall has opened at Victoria Tube station.

Transport for London (TfL) says upgrade will deliver a quicker journey for its customers, and is part of a £700 million modernisation project at the station.

The new entrance at Wilton Road will allow easier access into the south ticket hall and mean that Tube customers no longer have to enter via the busy Victoria mainline station.

The ticket hall, which is approximately twice as large as before, will give customers less congested and more pleasant journeys through the station, TfL says.

As well as doubling the size of the Tube’s third busiest station, once complete these major works will provide step-free access to the three lines which serve it, ease congestion and improve journeys for customers.

More than 82 million customers use Victoria Tube station each year.

Deputy Mayor for Transport Val Shawcross said: "This opening of a new entrance and larger south ticket hall are key moments in a modernisation programme that is making Victoria Tube station easier to use and accessible to all.

"This major project is significantly improving journeys for the tens of millions of Londoners and visitors who use the station every year, and is a great example of the work we are doing to improve our transport network.”

Mark Wild, managing director of London Underground , said: "Tens of thousands of customers use Victoria Tube station each day and we know they have all been looking forward to the improved access and reduced congestion that this modernisation work will bring.

"The much-improved station is another example of how we are encouraging more Londoners onto public transport by making it seamless and more convenient to use.

"We are now focused on the next and final part of this huge modernisation programme, which will make the station completely accessible for everyone."

The modernisation project is due for completion in summer 2018 when step-free access to the south ticket hall and the Circle and District lines is installed, and all of the new passageways linking the station together are finished.

