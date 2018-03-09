Victoria Rail station has been closed due to a security alert.

Transport for London confirmed the closure at 6.04pm on Friday evening (March 9).

Southern Railway, Southeastern Railway and Gatwick Express services are disrupted.

Tickets are being accepted on London Underground.

See our live blog updates below for more about the incident and the surrounding area.

Keep up to date with the latest news from west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see news and events from your area, and receive notifications for any breaking news.

It's available to download, for free, from the App Store or Google Play for Android .