The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of London's busiest railway stations was evacuated on Friday evening (March 9) as police investigated a "security alert".

Transport for London announced Victoria station shut at around 6pm, affecting services across the network.

There were reports of a "suspect package" on platform 19. This is yet to be confirmed by the police.

Daniel Markham, councillor for East Malling in Kent, wrote on Twitter: “Suspect package on platform 19 Victoria station has caused an evacuation.”

British Transport Police confirmed officers were at the scene. The area has now been searched and the station has reopened, the force wrote on Twitter at around 6.30pm.

(Image: Antony from the Reigate and Redhill District Rail Users Association)

Even though the station is back in business, Southern services will continued to be "heavily disturbed", the rail operator wrote on Twitter.

Gatwick Express services are also likely to be affected for the rest of peak hours. Passengers have been told to travel via London Bridge or Blackfriars.

Follow all the latest updates here .