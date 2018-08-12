The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was left with a broken back after he was assaulted and robbed in a horrific homophobic attack after London's Pride festival.

The 49-year-old victim was walking on Greek Street, towards Tottenham Court Road, at around 1.30am on July 8 when he was struck in the back and fell to the ground, after which his phone was stolen.

Due to offensive language heard by the victim shortly before the attack, police are treating the incident as a homophobic hate crime.

The victim made his way to Stratford Underground Station where he was aided by officers and taken to hospital. He was found to have a broken back and continues to receive treatment.

Detectives have carried out extensive CCTV enquiries but there have so far been no arrests.

They are appealing for any witnesses to the assault as the area would have been busy at the time. Officers would also like to speak with anyone who helped him off the tube at Stratford.

Anyone with information should contact the Community Safety Unit at Westminster via 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.