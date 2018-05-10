The video will start in 8 Cancel

A massive ceremonial knife was left untouched in a South Harrow alleyway weeks after it was reported to police.

The 20-inch blade was only seized from the streets when the man who initially reported it was caught carrying it in the street two weeks later.



Jollan D'Souza, 31, of Windsor Crescent, Harrow was arrested for carrying the weapon in Northolt Road on November 27.

D'Souza spotted the terrifying ceremonial knife in an alleyway off Northolt Road two weeks prior to his arrest.

He reported it to police after he first saw it.

But when D'Souza returned to the alleyway two weeks later he saw the knife was still there, picked it up and put it under his coat because "it was of interest to him", Willesden Magistrates' Court heard.

Police then caught D'Souza with the knife in Northolt Road and arrested him.

He was also found to be in possession of one joint of cannabis and £50-worth of cocaine.

D'Souza pleaded guilty to carrying a blade in a public place, being in possession of a Class A drug and possessing a quantity of cannabis at Willesden Magistrates' Court on May 2.

He was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £170 in court costs and £50 for possessing Cocaine at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Thursday (May 10).

In mitigation, the court heard how D'Souza was under section for mental health issues at around the time of his arrest. He has since received treatment and has improved.