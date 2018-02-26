The video will start in 8 Cancel

A vet practice in Hounslow is highlighting the importance of caring for pets after a puppy feasting on stones was brought in for surgery.

The Young Veterinary Partnership in Lampton Road is keen to raise awareness of pet emergencies, after owners of a liver and white Spaniel became concerned of their dog's continuous vomiting.

Marley Davis was hauled into the practice and given a thorough health check including blood tests followed by X-rays of his stomach, which clearly showed he had been eating stones.

They were of all shapes and sizes scattered through his digestive system making Marley feel poorly and stopping food from leaving his stomach - causing the vomiting.

(Image: Young Veterinary Partnership)

Marley was given 24 hours to try and pass the stones himself under the watchful eye of the surgery staff but this proved unsuccessful.

The next day he was taken into theatre and put under anaesthetic ahead of a complex stomach surgery to remove the stones.

Post surgery, a second X-ray revealed the 90-minute operation had been a success and Marley has since made a full recovery.

His stitches have been removed and he has gone back to his usual playful self but is closely watched by his owners.

(Image: Young Veterinary Partnership)

Veterinary surgeon Fulvia Conti said: “He is a very lucky dog that his loving owners reacted quickly and bought him straight to us.

"If left untreated the outcome could have been very different.

"It just goes to show that you really do need eyes in the back of your head when it comes to caring for puppies.”

