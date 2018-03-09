The video will start in 8 Cancel

A motorist whose “lapse in concentration” caused the death of a 75-year-old cyclist has been spared a prison sentence.

Frank Cubis died nearly six weeks after William Cottrell crashed into him while driving a van in Ealing.

Cottrell, 48, was banned from driving for 12 months and told to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work when he was sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on Wednesday (March 7).

Mr Cubis, from Perivale, was on his bicycle at the junction of Northfield Avenue and Salisbury Road, when the crash with the flatbed transit van Cotterell was driving occurred on May 25, 2016, at around 10am.

London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance attended and Mr Cubis was taken to hospital, where he remained in a critical condition until his death on July 5.

Cottrell, from Nicholas Gardens, in Ealing , was arrested by detectives on the day of the incident and later charged with causing death by careless driving.

He pleaded not guilty at the start of a trial at Isleworth Crown Court on February 26 but was found guilty.

Commenting after the sentencing, Detective Constable Sid Acharya, from the Met's Road and Transport Policing Command, said: "This shows how one quick lapse of attention when you're driving can lead to devastating, life-changing results.

"Although Mr Cottrell has not received a jail sentence for his actions, he will forever have to live with knowing that his lapse in concentration has cost a man his life and [caused] a family a lot of pain."

