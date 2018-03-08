The video will start in 8 Cancel

More than £130 million has been wiped of the value of the Earls Court regeneration scheme, its developers have revealed.

Capital & Counties Properties (Capco) said "challenges in the London residential market" had resulted "in a decline in the valuation of our Earls Court interests".

At the end of 2017 Capco valued the scheme at £979 million - a drop of £131m from £1.142 billion it was valued in 2016.

The 11.8% decrease comes as MPs debated the hotly contested scheme in Parliament on Tuesday (February 20).

They discussed the future of West Kensington and Gibbs Green Estates – which are earmarked for demolition as part of the Earls Court masterplan and Capco's plans for the redevelopment.

The debate was led by Hammersmith MP Andy Slaughter, who was joined by residents and campaigners in the public gallery at Westminster Hall.

Also speaking in the debate were his Labour peers, Kensington MP Emma Dent Coad and Westminster North MP Karen Buck.

Capco chairman Ian Durant admitted in the end of year report: “Economic and political uncertainty has impacted the residential market in London, resulting in a further decline in the valuation of our investments at Earls Court.”

Last month Labour-run Hammersmith and Fulham Council, which sold the West Kensington and Gibbs Green Estates under the previous Tory administration, called for its return, and called the masterplan “undeliverable”.

But chief executive Ian Hawksworth said “good operational progress has been made” at Earls Court.

“By the end of 2017 the residents of 182 new homes had been welcomed to the scheme”, he said. “A pop-up high street for Earls Court was successfully launched on Lillie Road.”

Praising the development, Capco said in its end of year report: “The Earls Court Masterplan is a strategic opportunity for London with planning consent for 10.7 million square feet, including the Empress State Building.

“The consented Masterplan provides for 7,500 new homes, is anticipated to create 10,000 jobs and deliver over £450 million of community benefits.”

The value of Capco's Covent Garden interest rose to £2.5bn, the same report showed.

