An Uxbridge vet who helped a puppy farming gang to sell illegally bred puppies must now serve time behind bars after his sentenced was increased at the Court of Appeal.

Daniel Doherty, who runs MyVet24/7 surgeries in Hillingdon and Uxbridge was originally spared jail despite pocketing cash-in-hand payments from gang, who made millions selling sick and dying puppies to unsuspecting members of the public.

The disgraced vet is one of four men who had their sentences increased after the Solicitor General, Robert Buckland QC MP, personally presented their cases to the Court of Appeal on Thursday (July 19) under the Unduly Lenient Sentencing scheme.

Simon O’Donnell, Thomas Stokes, Edward Stokes, and Daniel Doherty were part of a puppy-farming conspiracy thought to have raised around £2 million.

O’Donnell, Thomas Stokes and Edward Stokes were involved in importing farmed puppies from abroad - while Doherty provided them with misleading welfare documents, including immunisation certificates, which were used to reassure the people who bought the puppies.

Many of the supposedly healthy puppies sold by this group became unwell, leaving their owners with significant veterinary bills, or even the traumatic decision of whether to have them euthanised.

Doherty, 49, formerly of Wood Lane, in Iver Heath, had been convicted at Isleworth Crown Court in April of conspiracy to commit fraud and was sentenced on May 22 to a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months alongside 80 hours of unpaid work.

But now he will be locked up for three years and six months after his sentence was increased.

Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General Robert Buckland QC MP said: "This group not only subjected thousands of puppies to atrocious living conditions, but also caused immense distress to families who had to watch their new pets suffer from serious illness.

"I am pleased that the Court of Appeal has today agreed to increase all four sentences, and hope this will bring some comfort to the victims of their crimes."

Simon O’Donnell, 30, previously of Bradenham Road, Hayes , and Thomas Stokes, 26, previously of Coldharbour Lane, Hayes, previously both received prison sentences of three years for the same charges, as well as four-month concurrent terms for animal welfare offences.

Edward Stokes, 35, previously of Rosedale Avenue, Hayes, received a two year suspended sentence.

At the Court of Appeal, Thomas Stokes’ sentence was increased to four years eight months, and O'Donnell’s sentenced was increased to four years imprisonment.

And Edward Stokes' will also be locked up as his sentence was increased to four years and eight months in jail.

Margaret McDonagh, 27, Simon O’Donnell's wife, received an 18-month community order.

Thomas O’Donnell, 29, previously of Bedwell Gardens, Hayes, was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years.