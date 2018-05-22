The video will start in 8 Cancel

A vet from Uxbridge has avoided being sent to prison after thousands of farmed puppies were given vaccinations and health cards at his surgeries.

Daniel Doherty, who runs MyVet24/7 surgeries in Hillingdon and Uxbridge was sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court alongside five other members of a Hayes puppy farming gang.

Doherty, 49, formerly of Wood Lane, in Iver Heath, had been convicted at the court in April of conspiracy to commit fraud. Judge McDowall sentenced him on Tuesday (May 22) to a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

The vet must also carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay a victim surcharge of £140.

Doherty pocketed cash-in-hand payments from the puppy farming gang who made millions selling sick and dying puppies to unsuspecting members of the public.

The buyers were told the dogs were offspring of a family pet, home-bred, and socialised within a local residential family environment.

In actual fact, the puppies were farmed or imported and many died from diseases such as parvovirus, which they had supposedly been vaccinated for by Doherty.

Simon O’Donnell, 30, previously of Bradenham Road, Hayes, and Thomas Stokes, 26, previously of Coldharbour Lane, Hayes, both received prison sentences of three years for the same charges, as well as four-month concurrent terms for animal welfare offences.

Margaret McDonagh, 27, Simon O’Donnell's wife, received an 18-month community order.

Thomas O’Donnell, 29, previously of Bedwell Gardens, Hayes, was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years.

Edward Stokes, 35, previously of Rosedale Avenue, Hayes, had his sentencing adjourned until June 14.

