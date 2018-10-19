Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Uxbridge town centre is a dispersal zone once again over fears of a repeat of last month's 70-person afterschool brawl.

A dispersal order, which allows a police officer to ask any member of the public to leave a defined area or face arrest, is being put in place.

The order starts from 2pm on Friday (October 19) and will last until 1.59pm on Sunday (October 21) and follows a similar order put in place last month after a huge street brawl between 70 schoolchildren in Uxbridge high street.

The dispersal zone is being enforced just hours before half term holidays begin for schoolchildren in Uxbridge.

What is a Section 35 Dispersal Order Following criminal activity in certain areas, a Section 35 Dispersal Zone can be put in place, under which a person can be instructed to leave an area by police or face arrest for reusing to do so.

The latest Section 35 Dispersal order is on High Street in Uxbridge, between the junction with Harefield Road and the junction with St John's Roundabout.

Inspector Bryan, who granted the order, told getwestlondon that it was a result of groups gathering in the area recently, leading to disorder.

He went on to add that a heightened police presence in the High Street, coupled with the order, will allow police to eject people from the town centre before any disorder happens.

Insp Bryan said: “Local police officers will be out patrolling in numbers in the coming weeks as we tackle anti-social behaviour that is seen to increase during this time of the year.

"I have authorised a section 35 dispersal for Uxbridge High Street because we have seen groups gathering recently which has led to disorder.

"Local officers will use this power to disperse groups before those problems have a chance to arise.”

A huge fight which took place in various locations along Uxbridge High Street on September 10 led to a 48-hour dispersal order being put in place.

During the fight, uniformed schoolchildren could be seen brawling in the streets, while one person appears to have been dragged into the Clark's store by a mob.

Three teenagers were arrested following the ugly scenes, although all have been released on investigation.