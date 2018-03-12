The video will start in 8 Cancel

An 18-year-old has been airlifted to hospital after being stabbed in Hilton Close, Uxbridge .

A section of Cowley Mill Road and St John's Road has been closed by police, who were chasing a suspect who may have managed to get away, a Metropolitan Police spokesman told getwestlondon .

Police in Hillingdon were called to Hilton Close, off Cowley Mill Road, at 3.34pm on Monday (March 12) to reports of a stabbing.

London Ambulance Service and the air ambulance attended the scene and the 18-year-old victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

His condition is understood to be non life-threatening, a Met spokesman confirmed.

Police identified a suspect and gave chase, but are understood to have lost track of the man, they added.

A knife and vehicle were recovered from the scene by police.

Hillingdon Police tweeted at 4.35pm that roads were "being closed from Cowley Mill Road to St John's Road junction with Riverside Way due to an incident".

It has not been confirmed if the roads have reopened.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

