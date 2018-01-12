The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been charged nearly three months after the stabbing of an teenager outside his home in Uxbridge.

Deividas Vyturys, aged 18, was stabbed while turning the key to his front door in Andover Close on October 20, 2017.

The teenager was rushed to hospital shortly after 7pm by his mother and received treatment at a central London hospital for three days before being discharged.

Scott Breen, 34, of Cowley Mill Road, appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Thursday (January 11) charged with grievous bodily harm with intent following his arrest on Wednesday (January 10).

He was granted bail pending a court hearing at a future date.

Speaking at the time of the incident, Deividas' mother Renata told getwestlondon of the horrifying first moments after the stabbing: "We heard screams coming from the front door and I ran outside.

(Image: Renata Jankunaite)

"My Deividas was bleeding quite a lot and I had to drive him to accident and emergency myself. He was bleeding really badly the whole time.

"They told us his injuries were too serious and he had to be transferred to another hospital by ambulance."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android.