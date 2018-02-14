The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Uxbridge man has admitted carrying out a doorstep knife attack on a teenager.

Deividas Vyturys, 18, was stabbed with a kitchen knife while turning the key in his front door in Andover Close, Uxbridge, shortly after 7pm on October 20, 2017.

Scott Breen, 34, of Cowley Mill Road, admitted one count of grievous bodily harm with intent at Isleworth Crown Court on Monday (February 12).

The teenager's mother had to drive him to hospital in her car and he was hospitalised for three days while doctors treated his stab injuries.

Breen, who was known to the victim, had managed to avoid arrest for nearly three months as Metropolitan Police investigated the incident.

He was finally arrested on January 10 and charged the following day with grievous bodily harm with intent.

(Image: Renata Jankunaite)

Breen pleaded guilty to the charge and will face sentencing at Isleworth Crown Court on March 7.

The 34-year-old was granted conditional bail until his sentencing.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .