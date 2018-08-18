The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Young people in Hillingdon are being encouraged take part in free coaching sessions at the end of the month to celebrate two new skate parks opening in Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

The council has invested more than £200,000 in a new park at Field End Recreation Ground, in South Ruislip , following a request from a local skate group and has refurbished the existing park in Fassnidge Park, in Uxbridge .

The new concrete skate parks will offer various circuits, ramps and jumps at different levels for skating enthusiasts.

To celebrate the opening, young people are being encouraged to take part in free coaching sessions at Hillingdon Council's Skate Jam event on Thursday, August 30.

(Image: Hillingdon Council)

The opening events will feature demonstrations from "top UK professional BMX and skateboard riders" and people can also take part in free group coaching sessions to learn the basics.

Councillor Ray Puddifoot, leader of Hillingdon Council, said: “We are really looking forward to the Skate Jam events and hope that local residents will come along to enjoy skating demonstrations and enjoy a variety of learn to ride sessions."

He added: "In addition to our free outdoor gyms and award-winning green spaces, the skate parks will provide a new space for young people to socialise and learn new skills.”

The events will be held from 10am to 4pm, and the Mayor will officially open the skate parks.