Shoppers excited by a Build-A-Bear offer swarmed to the Intu Uxbridge store, leaving people hoping to get one of the teddies reportedly queuing for up to four hours.

In the end the special "Pay Your Age" deal had to be abandoned due to "extreme crowds and safety concerns".

Build a Bear had put on the one-day only national offer allowing parents to buy personalised teddy bears for the same price as their child's age - much cheaper than usual.

The bears at Intu Uxbridge can cost as much as £50, but average at around £20. However, parents shopping on Thursday (July 12) would have been able to stock up for a tiny fraction of that.

The sale drove hundreds of parents to rush to the store in Uxbridge, with twitter user @GGandthediamond saying she got there at midday and found there was a four hour queue.

Police were called to the branch in Belfast over what were described as "chaotic scenes".

Eventually Build A Bear took the unprecedented step of ending the promotion early and telling customers via its website not to head to any of its shops.

In a statement, Build-A-Bear said: "The response to our Pay Your Age Day event at all of our UK locations has been overwhelming and unprecedented in our 21-year history.

"The crowds have greatly exceeded our expectations and, per local authorities, queues are at capacity and we cannot accept additional guests due to extreme crowds and safety concerns.

"We understand our guests are disappointed, and we are working to address the situation."

It is not yet clear whether those turned away will be given another chance to take advantage of the deal.

Neil Saunders, managing director of analysts GlobalData Retail, said: "The decision to shut stores and end the promotion early was necessary on both safety and operational grounds, but it will damage the brand.

"A lot of parents are now upset that they cannot fulfil promises to their children, and many who made special trips to malls are frustrated that their efforts have come to nothing.

"In our view, Build-A-Bear is going to have to take some action to remedy this, maybe by offering deals and special offers to those affected. This could have a future impact on profits, although it will be helpful to sales volumes."

