Southall High Street has been closed to traffic between South Road and Lady Margaret Road after a "severe collision".
A pedestrian was reportedly injured in a collision with a lorry in the High Street.
An air ambulance was reportedly seen over Greenford at around the time of the collision.
The road, also known as Uxbridge Road and the A4020, has been closed in both directions and heavy traffic is building up on each side of the closure.
The crash is believed to have occurred shortly before 3pm on Wednesday (May 30)
A Transport for London traffic account tweeted that the road may be closed for several hours "due to the severity of the collision".
"Due to the severity of the collision, A4020 High Street in Southall is likely to be closed for a number of hours. The road is closed eastbound at South Road and westbound at Oakwood Avenue."
A roads and transport police account also tweeted to avoid the road, saying:
"Following a serious collision in the High Street at Southall involving an HGV and a pedestrian, please avoid the area until at least after the evening rush hour."
Key Events
Victim of crash was 86 years-old
A spokesman for Metropolitan Police has confirmed that the victim of a fatal crash in Southall High Street is an 86-year-old woman.
Her next of kin have been informed.
Victim believed to be in her 70s
The victim of the crash is reported to be a woman in her 70s.
She was struck by a lorry in Southall High Street, also known as Uxbridge Road, at around 2.30pm on Wednesday (May 30).
She was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The road remains closed in both directions between the Town Hall and Southall Park.
Police on the scene
According to our traffic information system, a heavy police presence is still on the scene of the fatal crash.
At around 2.30pm a pedestrianwas struck by a lorry in Southall High Street.
Paramedics and a London Air Ambulance attended, but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Please avoid the area
Police have tweeted that the roads are likely to remain closed for some time.
They have advised that you avoid the area until after the evening rush hour.
Officers are currently investigating at the scene of the crash.
Where exactly is the road closed
Following an earlier fatal collision at 2.30pm, Southall High Street has remained closed and is expected to remain closed for several hours, police and TfL warn.
Closures stretch from Oakwood Avenue to the east of the crash, to Lady Margaret Road and South Road at the Western end of the High Street.
Air Ambulance was dispatched
An Air Ambulance had been dispatched to Southall High Street, but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said:
We were called at 2:28pm today to High Street, Southall, to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian.
We sent an incident response officer, a single responder in a car and an ambulance crew. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance by helicopter.
Sadly a person died at the scene.
Pedestrian passed away
Unfortunately, we have received confirmation from a London Ambulance Service spokesman that the pedestrian involved in the crash has passed away.
What we know so far
A pedestrian has been struck by a lorry in Southall High Street, also known as Uxbridge Road.
The pedestrian’s condition is not yet known.
The road is closed in both directions and is likely to remain closed for several hours, police and Transprt for London have warned.