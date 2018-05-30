Southall High Street has been closed to traffic between South Road and Lady Margaret Road after a "severe collision".

A pedestrian was reportedly injured in a collision with a lorry in the High Street.

An air ambulance was reportedly seen over Greenford at around the time of the collision.

The road, also known as Uxbridge Road and the A4020, has been closed in both directions and heavy traffic is building up on each side of the closure.

The crash is believed to have occurred shortly before 3pm on Wednesday (May 30)

A Transport for London traffic account tweeted that the road may be closed for several hours "due to the severity of the collision".

"Due to the severity of the collision, A4020 High Street in Southall is likely to be closed for a number of hours. The road is closed eastbound at South Road and westbound at Oakwood Avenue."

A roads and transport police account also tweeted to avoid the road, saying:

"Following a serious collision in the High Street at Southall involving an HGV and a pedestrian, please avoid the area until at least after the evening rush hour."