The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What would you do if you saw a sinkhole in the road? Tell your friends? Call the police? Take a selfie?

Well, that's exactly what Alastair Mitton did.

Mr Mitton, 58, was walking along Uxbridge Road on Friday afternoon (March 9), when he saw workers repairing a sinkhole which had appeared in the road.

So naturally he took a selfie.

The Hanwell resident had noticed workers from Thames Water working in the street over the past couple of days, but there were no sinkholes before, he said.

(Image: Alastair Mitton)

"I saw works taking place by Thames Water, I assume repairing burst water mains following the bad weather," he told getwestlondon .

"However, they didn't require a road closure. That only happened today [Friday]."

According the Hanwell resident, who is standing as a Liberal Democrat candidate in Elthorne ward in the upcoming local elections, Thames Water was in the process of filling them in.

(Image: Alastair Mitton)

"There are three [sinkholes], all of them have been partially filled in by Thames Water, so they are now only one to two feet deep, but are up to 10 to 12 feet long," he claimed.

The road has been closed to prevent traffic from getting too close to the sinkhole.

(Image: Alastair Mitton)

Mr Mitton added: "My heart sank; the disruption with Friday rush hour on the way was going to be incredible.

"I couldn't see the need for a road closure as the damage to the road didn't look like it came any further than the day before."

The road was still closed at the time of publication.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.