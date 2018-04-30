Uxbridge Road in Hayes was partly shut down by police who were called to a "suspicious item" in Addison Way on Monday afternoon (April 30).
Metropolitan Police confirmed neighbouring buildings had been evacuated as officers worked to "assess the item".
Police were called to the incident shortly after 1pm. No injuries have been reported from the scene.
A Met Police statement read: "Police were called at 1.06pm to reports of a suspicious item at an address in Addison Way, Hayes.
"Officers are in attendance and are assessing the item. Road closures are in place. Nearby buildings have also been evacuated as a precaution.
"No injuries have been reported. Enquiries continue."
The @TfLBusAlerts Twitter account said routes were being diverted in the area "due to a security alert".
The Met's Counter Terrorism Command has been notified but the incident is not believed to be terrorist-related
Explosives officers made the “suspicious item” safe before sending it off for “forensic analysis”.
Two women arrested over "explosive item" in Addison Way
Two women have been arrested over an “explosive item” at an address in Addison Way on Monday afternoon (April 30), Metropolitan Police confirmed. The incident is not being treated as terrorism related and the explosive item has been sent for “forensic examination.”
A police cordon was lifted at around 4.30pm.
A Met spokesman said: “Police were called at 1.06pm on Monday to reports of a suspicious item at an address in Addison Way, Hayes.
“Officers attended and the road was closed off. Explosives officers attended and made the item safe.
“The item has been sent for forensic examination.
“The cordon has now been lifted.
“Two women, aged 51 and 24, were arrested at the scene under the Explosive Substance Act.
“They have been taken to a west London police station where they remain in custody.
“Detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have been informed as is routine.Officers from Hillingdon are investigating
The incident is not believed to be terrorist related.
“Officers are open minded regarding a motive for the incident and enquiries continue.”
Sarasas South Indian unaffected by police lockdown
Uxbridge Road restaurants have been unaffected by a police cordon that was put in place in the road while officers attended a “suspicious item” in nearby Addison Avenue.
Speaking to getwestlondon the manager of Sarasas South Indian restaurant, 630 Uxbridge Road, said the eatery opened shortly after midday and has remained open. He said: “I saw police cars but they were all over the other side of the road. Police didn’t come in here and we weren’t evacuated. I don’t know what’s happened but it hasn’t affected us.”
Officers remain at address in Addison Way
While neighbouring roads have reopened, Addison Way remains closed to traffic as police assess a “suspicious item” at an address there.
Uxbrige Road businessman says cordon removed
Speaking to getwestlondon a worker at Uxbridge Bridge Road’s The Big Boy Pizza said the police cordon has now been lifted from the road.
The worker, who didn’t wish to be named, said he noticed the cordon was gone shortly before 4pm.
He said: “There was police tape up in the road but the restaurant opened at 11am and we stayed open when police were there, we weren’t evacuated.”
Bus services have returned to normal
Some roads reopen as police attend "suspicious item"
Roads between Coldharbour Lane and Shakespeare Avenue as police attend a “suspicious item” in Addision Way.
Addision Way itself remains closed as a police investigation is ongoing.
Footage from the scene shows cordon in place in Uxbridge Road
Footage taken at the scene shows police tape in place in Uxbridge Road as officers attend a “suspicious item” nearby.
Metropolitan Police attend "suspicious item" at Hayes address
A “suspicious item” at an address in Hayes near Uxbridge Road is being assessed by police on Monday afternoon (April 30).
Officers were called to a suspicious item at an address in Addison Way at 1.06pm.
Metropolitan Police closed surrounding roads and evacuated neighbouring buildings “as a precaution” and remained at the scene at 3pm.
A Met spokesman said: “Police were called at 1.06pm on Monday to reports of a suspicious item at an address in Addison Way, Hayes. Officers are in attendance and are assessing the item.Road closures are in place. Nearby buildings have also been evacuated as a precaution.No injuries have been reported. Enquiries continue. “