Uxbridge Road in Hayes was partly shut down by police who were called to a "suspicious item" in Addison Way on Monday afternoon (April 30).

Metropolitan Police confirmed neighbouring buildings had been evacuated as officers worked to "assess the item".

Police were called to the incident shortly after 1pm. No injuries have been reported from the scene.

A Met Police statement read: "Police were called at 1.06pm to reports of a suspicious item at an address in Addison Way, Hayes.

"Officers are in attendance and are assessing the item. Road closures are in place. Nearby buildings have also been evacuated as a precaution.

"No injuries have been reported. Enquiries continue."

The @TfLBusAlerts Twitter account said routes were being diverted in the area "due to a security alert".

