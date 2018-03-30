The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A section of Uxbridge Road was closed off after firefighters tackled a blaze at a restaurant in Hayes .

Three fire engines rushed to the scene at Sarasas restaurant after they were called at 12.21pm on Friday (March 30).

Hillingdon Police warned of traffic delays in Hayes after a section of the busy main road was taped and cordoned off.

(Image: @MPSHillingdon)

The borough police officers wrote on Twitter: "Traffic delays in Hayes, Uxbridge Road, due to a shop fire.

"No injuries or persons trapped. Please avoid if possible."

(Image: @MPSHillingdon)

Firefighters were pictured climbing up ladders to extinguish the flames on the exterior of the South Indian restaurant.

London Fire Brigade confirmed they sent firefighters to the scene, equipped with a hose reel, cutting gear and an extension ladder.

A spokesman said: "A restaurant sign was on fire and 25% of the sign was damaged by fire."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .