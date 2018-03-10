The video will start in 8 Cancel

Uxbridge Road eastbound in Hanwell has fully reopened after emergency repairs were carried out on a “sinkhole” which was spotted on Friday (March 9).

The “void in the carriageway” appeared between Boston Road, Broadway and St George's Road and Church Road and led to the closure of Uxbridge Road eastbound.

According to Hanwell resident Alastair Mitton, three “sinkholes” appeared in the road by Friday afternoon, all of around one to two feet deep and 10 to 13 feet long.

Thames Water was made aware of the damaged road, which fully reopened the following day when emergency repairs finished on Saturday (March 10).

A spokesman for Transport for London said: “[A4020 Uxbridge Road eastbound] has now fully reopened at Church Road and Broadway following repairs to an earlier void in the carriageway.

“Traffic is now flowing well in the area,” TfL added at around 4pm.

The road initially closed to prevent traffic from getting too close to the sinkhole.

(Image: Alastair Mitton)

Speaking after taking a selfie with the “sinkhole” , Mr Mitton said: "There are three [sinkholes], all of them have been partially filled in by Thames Water.

“They are now only one to two feet deep, but are up to 10 to 12 feet long," he claimed.

