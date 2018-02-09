The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman had to be cut free from a car by firefighters after a collision in Uxbridge Road.

Emergency services attended the scene of a two-car crash in the Hayes area on Thursday evening (February 8).

The vehicles had collided on the busy Uxbridge Road, at the junction of Star Road.

Video footage showed that a white car involved had its entire roof cut off in a bid to remove a woman from within it.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman confirmed they were called at 5.14pm.

They added: "We released one woman, and it was over for us at 6.12pm."

London Ambulance Service and Metropolitan Police were also in attendance and have been approached for comment.

