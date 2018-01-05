The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorist has been injured after a collision between a car and a motorbike in Uxbridge Road in Ealing on Friday (December 5).

At around 2pm, Metropolitan Police was called to reports of a collision between a car and motorbike in Hanwell between Lyndhurst Avenue and Park Avenue.

Officers arrived along with London Ambulance Service to and a motorist was taken to hospital with injuries to their leg.

The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing, police said.

Metropolitan Police officers directed traffic via Iron Bridge and motorists were warned about congestion tailing back to Minterne Avenue to A4127 Tentelow Lane.

Traffic was also affected on 14020 Uxbridge Road to Grosvenor Road and on B454 Windmill Lane to Jersey Road.

(Image: Google Maps)

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed the Uxbridge Road westbound was reopened at 4pm.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .