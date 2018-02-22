The video will start in 8 Cancel

A pedestrian and motorcyclist have been involved in a collision outside Shepherd's Bush Market.

At this early stage, police believe two female pedestrians received minor injuries following the rush-hour crash in Uxbridge Road, Shepherd's Bush.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to reports of a road traffic collision at 4.46pm on Thursday (February 22).

The rider stopped at the scene near Shepherd's Bush Market station.

All lanes have reopened following the accident but motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Traffic is reported to be very slow between Frithville Gardens (Shepherd's Bush Market Station) and Pennard Road.

Traffic diverted from local roadworks are adding to delays.

